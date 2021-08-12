Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Joseph Napolitano Sells 10,000 Shares

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -180.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

