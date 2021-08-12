Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,588 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned 2.47% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $397.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.