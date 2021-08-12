Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.58. 21,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $322.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.04. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

