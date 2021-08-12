Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

