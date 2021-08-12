Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Insider William Bickerton Rudge Sells 77,067 Shares

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 77,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £127,160.55 ($166,136.07).

William Bickerton Rudge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of Accsys Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 171 ($2.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,565. The stock has a market cap of £328.82 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.20 ($2.54). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.