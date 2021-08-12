Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accuray had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

ARAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 11,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

