Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,768. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACHV. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

