Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Acme United worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $31,086.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $414,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,452,572.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $843,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,331. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $139.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

