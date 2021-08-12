Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Purchases 12,465 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00.

ATVI opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

