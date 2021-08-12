Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Purchases 12,465 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00.
ATVI opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
