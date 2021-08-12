Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,055. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

