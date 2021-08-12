AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.93.

Shares of TSE AT traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.36. 252,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.75. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$685.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million. Analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.2526502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

