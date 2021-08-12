Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $825,395.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

