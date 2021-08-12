ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACVA traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,952. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

