ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $48,240,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $42,661,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

