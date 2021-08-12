Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

