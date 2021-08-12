Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.78. 32,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.