Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,350 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners stock remained flat at $$18.59 during trading on Thursday. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,768. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

