Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 14,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

