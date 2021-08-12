adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €315.31 ($370.96).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ADS opened at €307.10 ($361.29) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €307.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

