ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

