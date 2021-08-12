Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Declares Dividend of GBX 161

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,622 ($47.32) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,638 ($47.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,230.44.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.