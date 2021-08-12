Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2216 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AVIFY stock remained flat at $$5.36 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

