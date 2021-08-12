Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Afentra PLC (LON:AET) traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 38,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 917,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 103.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £31.47 million and a P/E ratio of -23.83.

In other news, insider Ian Cloke purchased 187,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

