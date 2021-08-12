Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.22.

TSE AFN opened at C$31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$587.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2,075.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.80. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

