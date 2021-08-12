Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $63.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.05. 527,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,435. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 925.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

