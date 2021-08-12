Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$74.40. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$73.38, with a volume of 517,661 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.96. The firm has a market cap of C$17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

