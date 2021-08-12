Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agree Realty by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

ADC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 11,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.