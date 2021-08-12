Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.50

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 12622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

AGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

