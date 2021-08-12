Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 3,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,486. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.