Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.98. 2,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.