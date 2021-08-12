Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.24.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.76. 249,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,778. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.05. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

