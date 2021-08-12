AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.20. 105,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.21.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.