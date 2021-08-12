Akash Network (AKT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $186.23 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

