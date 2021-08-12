Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.32. 228,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,116,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.