Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.32. 228,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,116,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.
A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.
