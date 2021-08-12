Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 597 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,677,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $547.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.71. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

