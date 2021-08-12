Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.61. The stock had a trading volume of 287,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,770. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

