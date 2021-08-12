Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,399.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

