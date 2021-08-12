Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

