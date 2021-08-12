Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.39.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

