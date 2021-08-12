AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.