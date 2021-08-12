Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,689,340 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $122,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

