Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 252,728 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Koninklijke Philips worth $125,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PHG opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.