Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $138,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

