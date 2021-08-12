Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Silk Road Medical worth $115,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,399 shares of company stock worth $3,637,698. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

