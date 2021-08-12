Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373,813 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $131,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

