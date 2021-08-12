Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 69,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

