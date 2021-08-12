Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson Buys 500 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $17,555.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.59. 207,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $36.61.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
