Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson Buys 500 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $17,555.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.59. 207,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $36.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

