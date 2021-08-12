Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,535.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

