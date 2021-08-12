Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.96 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of AYX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 694,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.86. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

