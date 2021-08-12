Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. 154,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,170,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.